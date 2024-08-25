SEVEN YEARS AGO: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on the middle Texas Coast

A gauge shows the depth of water a an underpass on Interstate 10 which has been inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

It’s a storm many South Texans won’t soon forget: Hurricane Harvey.

The powerful storm made landfall seven years ago on Aug. 25, 2017, near Rockport, Texas.

Harvey would go on to dump historic flooding rains after stalling over South and Southeast Texas for a few days, as well as produce high winds and storm surge along the coast.

Here’s a look back at what made Harvey one of the most memorable hurricanes in recent memory:

HARVEY’S BIRTH

Harvey started as a tropical wave that emerged off the Coast of Africa on Aug. 13, 2017.

The then-tropical disturbance stayed rather disorganized as it jogged westward for a few days but eventually organized enough to become Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 17.

HARVEY ENTERS THE CARIBBEAN

Tropical Storm Harvey moved into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Aug. 18, weakening back into a tropical disturbance after impacting the Windward Islands. On Aug. 22, the remnants of Harvey pushed across the Yucatan Peninsula, heading for the Western Gulf of Mexico.

HARVEY MOVES INTO THE GULF OF MEXICO

Harvey strengthened back into a tropical depression on Aug. 23, shortly after the system moved over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The system then rapidly intensified as it approached the Middle Texas Coast, strengthening into a powerful category four hurricane just before landfall.

HARVEY MAKES LANDFALL NEAR ROCKPORT, TEXAS

Hurricane Harvey made landfall on San Jose Island and then near the Rockport area around 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, producing 130 mph winds, storm surge, and torrential rainfall.

According to the National Weather Service, many structures, homes, and buildings in this area were destroyed. Many lost power and water services for days and even weeks in some cases.

HARVEY STALLS OVER SOUTH TEXAS

After making landfall, Harvey dramatically slowed down. This would allow the system to dump tens of inches of rainfall over South and Southeast Texas.

This led to parts of Southeast Texas receiving over 40 to 50 inches of rain within a timespan of less than two days. The inundation of rain caused multiple and deadly flash flooding issues.

HARVEY MAKES A FINAL LANDFALL IN LOUISIANA

After leaving behind devastating impacts on the Texas Coast and parts of South/Southeast Texas, Harvey finally shifted east and made a final landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

HARVEYS AFTERMATH

According to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Harvey caused $125 billion in damage and ranks as one of the most costliest hurricanes to hit the United States since 1900.

It’s a storm that most certainly left its mark on parts of the Lone Star State and one that many South Texans won’t soon forget.

In central and south Texas, an area the size of Michigan is flooded by Hurricane Harvey. The damage could exceed $100 billion. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Stranded vehicles stuck in high water from Hurricane Harvey on Dairy Ashford Drive in Houston. (Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)