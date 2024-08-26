Cooler with rain chances this week 👍

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Isolated to scattered rain today & tomorrow

Clouds, moisture will keep temperatures in the low-90s today

Small rain chances continue through next weekend

FORECAST:

Good morning! Football season is underway and we’ve got rain chances. All is well in the world! 😂

As for today, expect a scattering of showers during the midday to afternoon hours. An upper low will swing through today and tomorrow, upping our rain chances a bit (40%). Not all of us will get rainfall, but for those who do, expect some brief, heavy rainfall. Added clouds will keep temperatures in the low-90s. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and humid.

Scattered showers & storms today and tomorrow.

Rain chances fall off a bit on Wednesday, but they don’t go away completely. In fact, we have low-end rain chances all the way into next week. The heat high has shifted away, allowing temperatures to stay in the 90s.

Have a great week! -- Justin