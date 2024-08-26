77º
Weather

Cooler with rain chances this week 👍

It’ll be hit-or-miss type activity, but some of us will see good downpours

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Rain chances today. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Isolated to scattered rain today & tomorrow
  • Clouds, moisture will keep temperatures in the low-90s today
  • Small rain chances continue through next weekend
FORECAST:

Good morning! Football season is underway and we’ve got rain chances. All is well in the world! 😂

As for today, expect a scattering of showers during the midday to afternoon hours. An upper low will swing through today and tomorrow, upping our rain chances a bit (40%). Not all of us will get rainfall, but for those who do, expect some brief, heavy rainfall. Added clouds will keep temperatures in the low-90s. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and humid.

Scattered showers & storms today and tomorrow. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rain chances fall off a bit on Wednesday, but they don’t go away completely. In fact, we have low-end rain chances all the way into next week. The heat high has shifted away, allowing temperatures to stay in the 90s.

Have a great week! -- Justin

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

