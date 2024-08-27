We’re moving back into a unsettled pattern

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
- Like yesterday, expect some passing downpours today
- Added cloud cover will keep temps in the lower-90s
- Rain chances continue through Labor Day weekend
FORECAST:
Good morning! Yesterday’s rainfall wasn’t much, but nice to see nonetheless. We’ll see a similar setup today, with the one difference being the movement of the storms. As our our low moves west, expect any showers and storms to approach from the southeast verses the northeast. If you do see rain, expect a brief, heavy downpour with lightning and thunder. Temperatures reach the low-90s this afternoon, with plenty of humidity.
Tomorrow, as the upper low falls apart, rain chances decrease. Wednesday through Friday, the forecast calls for only stray, afternoon pop-ups. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper-90s.
For Labor Day weekend, rain chances rise again. Increased moisture levels and a weak, stalling front should enhance rain chances. Solid downpours and extra cloud cover will keep temperatures in check.
Have a great day! -- Justin