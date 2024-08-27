We’re moving back into a unsettled pattern

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Like yesterday, expect some passing downpours today

Added cloud cover will keep temps in the lower-90s

Rain chances continue through Labor Day weekend

FORECAST:

Good morning! Yesterday’s rainfall wasn’t much, but nice to see nonetheless. We’ll see a similar setup today, with the one difference being the movement of the storms. As our our low moves west, expect any showers and storms to approach from the southeast verses the northeast. If you do see rain, expect a brief, heavy downpour with lightning and thunder. Temperatures reach the low-90s this afternoon, with plenty of humidity.

Rain chances today (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tomorrow, as the upper low falls apart, rain chances decrease. Wednesday through Friday, the forecast calls for only stray, afternoon pop-ups. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper-90s.

For Labor Day weekend, rain chances rise again. Increased moisture levels and a weak, stalling front should enhance rain chances. Solid downpours and extra cloud cover will keep temperatures in check.

Labor Day weekend forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin