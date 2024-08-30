This weekend and especially next week, we’ll be dodging downpours

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Most of us will stay dry today

By tomorrow, rain chances start to increase

Labor Day through midweek brings a decent shot at downpours

FORECAST:

Good morning! You’re almost there! Labor Day weekend is upon us and those with outdoor plans want to know: will it rain? The odds of rain increase each day (20% today, 30% Saturday, 40% Sunday, and 40% Monday). The good news is that this does not mean it’ll be raining all day, everyday. The pattern calls for more of the splash ‘n’ dash, hit-or-miss type activity. This means there will be times when the sun is out and it’ll be warm and humid. Other times, you might be dodging heavy rain. That’s the kind of pattern you can expect not only this weekend, but over Labor Day, and most of next week.

Rainfall odds next 7 days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Meanwhile, temperatures peak in the mid-90s today, while heat index values reach to near 100°. As more clouds arrive and rain chances increase, high temperatures should decrease. Expect highs in the upper-80s and low-90s much of next week.

How much rain could you see? That’s a hard question to answer because totals will be spotty and wholly dependent on where random downpours decide to set up each day. Heavier downpours could put down a quick 2-3″. But, in general, the area should average 1-2″ of rainfall over the next week or so, with isolated higher amounts.

Have a great, safe weekend! -- Justin