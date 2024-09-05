Autumn appetizer on the way for San Antonio

Weekend changes ahead

SAN ANTONIO – Noticeable changes in the weather are expected this weekend. Prepare for what I like to call an autumn appetizer with lower humidity and significantly cooler mornings.

Morning temperatures

Morning lows will drop more than 10 degrees below average, reaching near 60 degrees on Sunday and Monday. This will be the coolest we've felt since last May.

Dew points drop

Although it will be muggy tomorrow and early Saturday, a north wind will bring drier air by Saturday evening. Dew points will drop to 50 by 6:15 PM on Saturday and will further lower to near 40 on Sunday, making the remainder of the weekend feel refreshing.

Humidity returns

Humidity will surge back on Tuesday and will remain through the middle of next week, increasing our rain chances. Expect a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday and 30% on Wednesday and Thursday, with possibly higher chances if trends persist.

High temperatures and rain outlook

High temperatures are likely to remain below average overall. A low-pressure system off the Gulf Coast will keep rain focused on the central Gulf Coast, especially Louisiana, for the next few days.

