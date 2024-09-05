Rain chances dwindle, with mornings in the 60s just a few days away

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Rain chances lower, but stray showers possible today and tomorrow

A surge of drier air on Saturday means the weekend will feel very different

Sunday and Monday mornings should see temps dip into the mid-60s

FORECAST

Good morning! What a stretch. Several consecutive days of rainfall has brought San Antonio back above average for the year. Some places even saw some drought-denting rain. The rainy pattern is slowly coming to an end. Isolated showers will remain possible today and tomorrow, but chances will be lower (10-20%). Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies, breezy winds, and highs near 90.

By Saturday, a pattern change will unfold. A surge of drier air arrives, making things feel very different. Winds are forecast to be breezy out of the northeast, while humidity levels fall significantly. Afternoons will still be warm (low-90s), but it’s the mornings that you’ll really notice the change. Lows in the mid to even lower-60s are possible by Sunday and Monday mornings. That means some spots in the Hill Country will bottom out in the 50s!

Low temperatures next 7 days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Humidity does make a comeback by Tuesday of next week and this could lead to rain coming back into the picture as early as Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday also brings a chance for rainfall.

Have a great day! -- Justin