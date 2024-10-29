HALLOWEEN FORECAST FOR SAN ANTONIO: Warm, but stalling cool front brings at least a *chance* for rain

After 50+ days straight of no measurable rain in San Antonio, things are shaking up in the forecast just in time for the spookiest holiday of them all. Here’s what you need to know:
KEY POINTS
COOL FRONT: Will likely stall just north of San Antonio
TEMPS: Warm in San Antonio, a little cooler in the Hill Country
RAIN: Highest chance late Wednesday night/Thursday morning
TRICK-OR-TREATING: Mild and muggy, small wild card chance for a shower or storm
FORECAST:
A front approaches the area Wednesday night/Thursday morning. The big question is whether or not the front moves through. As of now, we still believe it will stall just north of San Antonio, meaning it’ll stay warm for the Alamo City. Temperatures in the Hill Country will be cooler and may struggle to get out of the 70s.
Regardless, it’s expected to get close enough to kick up some showers and maybe a storm or two. There’s a 40% chance for showers and storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Less of a chance during trick-or-treating hours, but there’s still a low possibility of a stray storm – the wild card to watch. Otherwise, it’ll be warm and muggy in the Alamo City near sunset.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.