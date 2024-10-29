Skip to main content
Clear icon
81º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

HALLOWEEN FORECAST FOR SAN ANTONIO: Warm, but stalling cool front brings at least a *chance* for rain

Trick-or-treating will still likely be muggy, but the wild card is a chance for a shower/storm

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, San Antonio, Halloween
Near 80 in San Antonio for trick-or-treaters with a small chance for a shower or a storm (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After 50+ days straight of no measurable rain in San Antonio, things are shaking up in the forecast just in time for the spookiest holiday of them all. Here’s what you need to know:

KEY POINTS
  • COOL FRONT: Will likely stall just north of San Antonio
  • TEMPS: Warm in San Antonio, a little cooler in the Hill Country
  • RAIN: Highest chance late Wednesday night/Thursday morning
  • TRICK-OR-TREATING: Mild and muggy, small wild card chance for a shower or storm
FORECAST:
A stalling cool front pre-dawn Thursday will bring a chance for rain to South Central Texas (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A front approaches the area Wednesday night/Thursday morning. The big question is whether or not the front moves through. As of now, we still believe it will stall just north of San Antonio, meaning it’ll stay warm for the Alamo City. Temperatures in the Hill Country will be cooler and may struggle to get out of the 70s.

The front will likely stall across the Hill Country, allowing for slightly cooler weather in the 70s for those folks. Mid-80s around San Antonio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Regardless, it’s expected to get close enough to kick up some showers and maybe a storm or two. There’s a 40% chance for showers and storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Less of a chance during trick-or-treating hours, but there’s still a low possibility of a stray storm – the wild card to watch. Otherwise, it’ll be warm and muggy in the Alamo City near sunset.

Rain chances the next few days in San Antonio peak Wednesday and Thursday morning. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos