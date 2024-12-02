November 2024 rings in as third-warmest on record in San Antonio

KEY POINTS
- November 2024 was the third-warmest November on record in San Antonio
- It was a drier-than-average month, too, despite a few days of healthy rain
- Records for the Alamo City date back to the mid-1880s
- This follows the second-driest October and a drier-than-average September, adding to the expansion of drought across South Central Texas
NOVEMBER TEMPERATURES
- Coolest morning low: 39 degrees on Nov. 21
- Hottest afternoon high: 90 degrees on Nov. 4
- Average monthly temperature: 66.8 degrees
November 2024’s average monthly temperature of 66.8 degrees was 6.1 degrees above average, officially making it the third-warmest November found in the history of San Antonio record keeping, measuring in behind 1927 and 1909.
Only three days featured afternoon highs below average.
NOVEMBER RAINFALL
- Monthly rainfall total: 1.80 inches
- Highest daily rainfall total: 1.08 inches on Nov. 4
- Number of days with measurable rainfall: 5
November’s average of rainfall total in San Antonio is 2.08 inches. Despite a few days of notable, healthy rainfall early in the month, November 2024 measured in drier-than-average with a grand total of 1.80 inches at San Antonio International Airport.
>>> READ: San Antonio’s climate site explained: Why are official weather reports taken at SA International Airport?
This brings our year-to-date total to 23.11 inches, which is 7.27 inches below where we should be for this time of year when compared to the average.
This continues to lead to the expansion of drought. Here’s the latest drought monitor update as of Nov. 26, 2024:
LOOKING AHEAD TO DECEMBER
- On average, December is typically a drier month for San Antonio with an average monthly rainfall total of 2 inches.
- While the average high temperature at the beginning of the month is 67 degrees, the average high at the end of the month falls to 63 degrees.
- The average low temperature at the beginning of the month is 45 degrees, while the average low at the end of the month drops to 41 degrees.
We’ll keep you posted as we get ready to round out 2024. More updates to come!
