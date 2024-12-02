November 2024 rings in as third-warmest on record in San Antonio

November 2024 rang in as the third-warmest on record in San Antonio.

KEY POINTS

November 2024 was the third-warmest November on record in San Antonio

It was a drier-than-average month, too, despite a few days of healthy rain

Records for the Alamo City date back to the mid-1880s

This follows the second-driest October and a drier-than-average September , adding to the expansion of drought across South Central Texas

Whatever the Weather Sign up for the 'Whatever the Weather' newsletter here. Email Address Sign up.

NOVEMBER TEMPERATURES

Coolest morning low: 39 degrees on Nov. 21

Hottest afternoon high: 90 degrees on Nov. 4

Average monthly temperature: 66.8 degrees

November 2024’s average monthly temperature of 66.8 degrees was 6.1 degrees above average, officially making it the third-warmest November found in the history of San Antonio record keeping, measuring in behind 1927 and 1909.

Only three days featured afternoon highs below average.

Only three high temperatures in November where considered to be below average.

NOVEMBER RAINFALL

Monthly rainfall total: 1.80 inches

Highest daily rainfall total: 1.08 inches on Nov. 4

Number of days with measurable rainfall: 5

November’s average of rainfall total in San Antonio is 2.08 inches. Despite a few days of notable, healthy rainfall early in the month, November 2024 measured in drier-than-average with a grand total of 1.80 inches at San Antonio International Airport.

>>> READ: San Antonio’s climate site explained: Why are official weather reports taken at SA International Airport?

This brings our year-to-date total to 23.11 inches, which is 7.27 inches below where we should be for this time of year when compared to the average.

November 2024 measured in as a drier than average month, despite a few days of healthy rainfall early in the month.

This continues to lead to the expansion of drought. Here’s the latest drought monitor update as of Nov. 26, 2024:

The latest drought monitor update continues to show expanding drought across portions of South Central Texas.

LOOKING AHEAD TO DECEMBER

On average, December is typically a drier month for San Antonio with an average monthly rainfall total of 2 inches.

While the average high temperature at the beginning of the month is 67 degrees, the average high at the end of the month falls to 63 degrees.

The average low temperature at the beginning of the month is 45 degrees, while the average low at the end of the month drops to 41 degrees.

Here's a look at December's climatology statistics in San Antonio.

We’ll keep you posted as we get ready to round out 2024. More updates to come!