Tropical Depression Forecast To Become A Tropical Storm Tonight

|Location
|1680 miles E of The Lesser Antilles
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|WNW at 10 mph
|Pressure
|29.71
|Coordinates
|36.4W, 12.3N
Discussion
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 36.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A motion toward the west or west-northwest across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic is expected through Tuesday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Tuesday night or Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight, and it could strengthen to a hurricane on Tuesday.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
SURF: Large swells generated by Tropical Depression Twenty are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles and the northeastern coast of South America on Wednesday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.