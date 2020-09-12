Tropical Depression Forecast To Become A Tropical Storm Tonight

Location 1680 miles E of The Lesser Antilles Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 10 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 36.4W, 12.3N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 36.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A motion toward the west or west-northwest across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic is expected through Tuesday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight, and it could strengthen to a hurricane on Tuesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 9:56 Sunday Morning, September 13th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 2:11 Sunday Afternoon, September 13th

Land Hazards

SURF: Large swells generated by Tropical Depression Twenty are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles and the northeastern coast of South America on Wednesday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.