Chris Moves Inland Over Eastern Mexico

Location 85 miles SE of Tuxpan Mexico Wind 40 mph Heading W at 13 mph Pressure 29.68 Coordinates 96.6W, 20.0N

Discussion

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Chris was located near latitude 20.0 North, longitude 96.2 West. Chris is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected during the next day or so. On the forecast track, the center will move inland early Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Chris will begin to weaken after landfall and will likely dissipate later on Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Cabo Rojo to Puerto Veracruz

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 6 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Land Hazards

Key messages for Chris can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC.

RAINFALL: Chris is expected to produce rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches across portions of eastern Mexico through Monday. Maximum rainfall totals around 12 inches are possible across the higher terrain of the Mexican states of Guanajuato, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi. This rainfall will result in area of flooding, with mudslides possible in areas of higher terrain.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall and flash flooding associated with Tropical Storm Chris, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at3.shtml?rainqpf

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area during the next few hours.