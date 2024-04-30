Fired Google workers ousted over Israeli contract protests file complaint with labor regulators

The Google sign is displayed outside the Google offices in Sunnyvale, Calif., on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Google has fired 28 employees who were involved in protests over the tech companys cloud computing contract with the Israeli government. The workers held sit-ins at the companys offices in California and New York over Googles $1.2 billion contract to provide custom tools for Israelis military. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

SAN FRANCISCO – Dozens of Google workers who were fired after internal protests surrounding a lucrative contract that the technology company has with the Israeli government have filed a complaint with labor regulators in an attempt to get their jobs back.

The complaint filed late Monday with the National Labor Relations Board alleges about 50 workers were unfairly fired or placed on administrative leave earlier this month in the aftermath of employee sit-ins that occurred at Google offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California. The protests targeted a $1.2 billion deal known as Project Nimbus that provides artificial intelligence technology to the Israeli government. The fired works contend the system is being lethally deployed in the Gaza war — an allegation Google refutes.

Recommended Videos

Google jettisoned the workers' “participation (or perceived participation) in a peaceful, non-disruptive protest that was directly and explicitly connected to their terms and conditions of work.”

The National Labor Relations Board didn't immediately set a timetable for reviewing the case.