Bexar County detention deputy arrested on family assault charges, BCSO says

Benjamin Morales, 21, who was employed with department for less than a year has been fired

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Benjamin Morales, 21, arrested (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s detention deputy was arrested on family assault charges Tuesday evening.

San Antonio police were called to the 700 block of Carolina Street around 7 p.m.

SAPD said Benjamin Morales, 21, was arrested after he and a 23-year-old relative got into an argument, and he punched the victim multiple times.

The suspect is charged with assault bodily injury-family/household.

Morales was assigned to the BCSO Detention Bureau and has been employed with the department since February 2024. He is the third BCSO deputy arrested this year.

BCSO issued a probationary termination for Morales since the department had employed him for less than a year.

“This now former deputy knew the expectations upon him, as well as the ramifications of his actions. The agency mission will continue without him,” Sheriff Salazar stated.

BCSO said a separate concurrent administrative investigation is underway pending the outcome of the SAPD criminal case.

Morales’ bond was set at $2,500.

