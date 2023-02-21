83º

Insider: Enter for a chance to win a spring break package from KSAT

1 lucky KSAT Insider will receive a thousand-dollar staycation

Rocio Hernandez, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Spring Break on Us Sweepstake (KSAT 12)

For parents and college students, spring break can get costly. So with this in mind, we’re giving members of KSAT Insider a chance to win a thousand-dollar staycation.

Here’s what you could win from the “Spring Break on Us” sweepstake:

  • 4 tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio (plus 1 parking pass)
  • 4 tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas (plus 1 parking pass)
  • 2 adult and 2 child tickets to San Antonio Zoo
  • $100 gift card to Santikos
  • $100 gas card to Circle K
  • $50 gift card to Chick-Fil-A
  • $50 gift card to Whataburger

Sweepstake Entry Form

The entry period runs from Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. - Tuesday, March. 7 at 11:59 p.m. with one winner randomly selected on Wednesday, March. 8. See the full sweepstake rules here.

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form below? Open the article in a new tab by clicking here or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

About the Author:

Rocio Hernandez is the membership producer for KSAT Insider, a free membership program that strengthens the relationships between our newsroom and the communities we serve. Prior to joining the KSAT team, Rocio worked as a communications intern at the International Center for Journalists and fellow at The Texas Tribune.

