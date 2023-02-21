Insider: Enter for a chance to win a spring break package from KSAT

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form at the bottom of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

For parents and college students, spring break can get costly. So with this in mind, we’re giving members of KSAT Insider a chance to win a thousand-dollar staycation.

Here’s what you could win from the “Spring Break on Us” sweepstake:

4 tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio (plus 1 parking pass)

4 tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas (plus 1 parking pass)

2 adult and 2 child tickets to San Antonio Zoo

$100 gift card to Santikos

$100 gas card to Circle K

$50 gift card to Chick-Fil-A

$50 gift card to Whataburger

Sweepstake Entry Form

The entry period runs from Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. - Tuesday, March. 7 at 11:59 p.m. with one winner randomly selected on Wednesday, March. 8. See the full sweepstake rules here.

