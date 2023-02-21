Insider: Enter for a chance to win a spring break package from KSAT

For parents and college students, spring break can get costly. So with this in mind, we’re giving members of KSAT Insider a chance to win a thousand-dollar staycation.
Here’s what you could win from the “Spring Break on Us” sweepstake:
- 4 tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio (plus 1 parking pass)
- 4 tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas (plus 1 parking pass)
- 2 adult and 2 child tickets to San Antonio Zoo
- $100 gift card to Santikos
- $100 gas card to Circle K
- $50 gift card to Chick-Fil-A
- $50 gift card to Whataburger
Sweepstake Entry Form
The entry period runs from Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. - Tuesday, March. 7 at 11:59 p.m. with one winner randomly selected on Wednesday, March. 8. See the full sweepstake rules here.
