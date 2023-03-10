Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to Disney Animation Immersive Experience

Winners will get either a pack of VIP or Premium Plus tickets from KSAT 12.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form at the bottom of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience brings the magic and wonder of films like Encanto, Frozen, and Peter Pan to life. And now you have a chance to witness it yourself. See the sweepstake entry form below.

This unique experience takes you inside the greatest films of Walt Disney Animation Studios. Whether it’s being at Pride Rock as Rafiki presents Simba or stepping into the Casita with Mirabel from Encanto, you become a part of the story.

This sweepstake is free to enter and exclusively for members of KSAT Insider. Visit the Lighthouse Immersive website for additional event information.

Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios Will Bring New Immersive Experience to 9 Lighthouse ArtSpace Venues across North America. Video from Lighthouse Immersive Studios.

Sweepstake Entry Form

The entry period runs from Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. - Friday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m. A total of 13 winners will be randomly selected to get either a pack of VIP or Premium Plus tickets. See the full sweepstake rules here.

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form below? Refresh the web page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.