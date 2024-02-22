Save money on jewelry, electronics during this week’s Insider Deals

Who doesn’t love jewelry and state-of-the art electronics!

This week’s Insider Deals give you an opportunity to save money on those luxuries. To get shopping, just tap or click the link here, and look for the Insider Deals. You’ll find all of this week’s deals if you keep on scrolling down. Happy shopping!

Let’s get our deals started with a little bling!

2-Carat Total Weight Swarovski Crystal Stud Earrings by Savvy Ice

These may just be your new favorite pair of everyday earrings! Classic enough to wear to work or while running errands, but sparkly enough for a glamorous date night. These are crafted with a 14 karat solid gold post or 14 karat white gold over sterling silver. You may have seen these for as much as $215, but with this fabulous Insider Deal, you can get a pair for 72% off — just $59.99.

Griffin Wireless Leather Mousepad

This next item does double duty, one part mousepad and one part charger to make it easier than ever to stay fully charged while also staying clutter-free. It’s also stylish! It comes in black, rose, and navy to match your office decor. This vegan leather pad features optimal charging, a slim low-profile design, and an adjustable stand with integrated led to keep track of your device’s charging status. Not to worry, it works with all compatible devices, including iphones, airpods, androids, and more. You may have seen a similar two-pack for as much as $70, but with this incredible insider deal, you can get two for $19.99 — a huge discount of 71%.

Bosma Ex Pro Waterproof Cameras

Let’s talk home security. These make a big difference in home security. While we can’t put a price tag on safety, at just $49.99, this is a deal you can’t afford to miss. Track motion at home from anywhere in the world and receive alerts on your phone in real time, and that’s not all! Two-way communication lets you hear and respond to family, babysitters, guests... even your pets if you want. Equipped with person detection and motion sensor, the camera will tilt and pan when it sees a visitor, day or night. In fact, in addition to the camera’s night vision, it can automatically trigger a spotlight that will scare away any unwanted nighttime visitors. This camera works with its own app and Alexa to give you 24/7 protection. You may have seen this camera for as much as $120, but with this exclusive insider deal, you can get one for $49.99 — a massive discount of 58%.

Smartwatch from iTouch

Adventure and explore smarter with this. Introducing your new, wearable, personal assistant and health coach. In addition to all the standard features you’d expect from your water-resistant watch, it goes above and beyond to track your health goals, such as like heart rate, sleep, and steps. It even tells you when you should grab some water and stand up. But it doesn’t stop there! This watch will give you call, text, and social notifications so you can stay in touch. When you want to take some time for yourself and take care of your body, you can choose from 11 different workout modes. The itouch is lightweight, scratch-resistant, and comfortable with an ultra-flexible silicone rubber watch band. You may have seen this watch for as much as $125, but with this crazy good insider deal, you can score one for just $19.99 — a huge discount of 84%.

So are you ready to get shopping? If you loved any of these deals, just tap or click on the link here and look for Insider Deals. Remember these are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out. Happy shopping and happy saving!