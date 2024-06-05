We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Budgeting for the fun parts of a vacation might be a little easier than scrimping and saving for the stressful parts of taking a trip. You might have already scoured the internet looking for low-cost airfare, but that might not be the easiest way to go.

If you’re a frequent flyer and want to automate your ticket research, try Dollar Flight Club. This flight finder membership searches airports of your choosing for low-cost airfare. Normally, a lifetime Premium Plus+ Dollar Flight Club Membership would be $507, but you can get it for only $69.99.

What is Dollar Flight Club?

Dollar Flight Club (DFC) is a membership that scans departing flights at airports of your choosing. The software automatically flags standout deals and sends them to your inbox. That means you’re in the know as soon as DFC spots flight deals for economy, premium economy, and business class tickets, and it checks international and domestic trips, too.

Mistake fares are hard to find on your own, but DFC is always on the hunt. Keep a weather eye on your inbox because DFC might notify you of a mistake fare you can take advantage of before the airline corrects it.

Score a lifetime of low-cost flights with this $70 membership (via StackCommerce)

Notifications come via email and text. Your only job is to select your departing airports and watch for flights you might want to take. When the ideal airfare deal soars in, go ahead and book your dream vacation.

Dollar Flight Club comes in Premium and Premium Plus+ memberships. The benefit of getting a Premium Plus+ membership is more opportunities for flights (Premium only checks economy), a 20% discount on Mobile Passport Plus, and extra discounts on DFC partner brands like Huckberry.

Find budget flights for life

Plan your next vacation with a little more room in the budget for fun excursions.

Get a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Membership for $69.99.

