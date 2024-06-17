Charge iPhones, Android phones, and more with this 50,000 power bank, now $39.99

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and this is pretty spot on. For example, we heavily rely on portable electronic devices, which typically made powering them up or charging them a challenge. That is, until the power bank was invented.

According to Medium, its initial version was created in 2001 with two batteries and a control circuit. While it wasn’t made with powering up iPhones in mind, it has sure developed into that. Power banks come in all sizes and power capacities, and this one features a mega 50,000mAh, which, to put it in perspective, can power your iPhone 14 eleven times or your AirPods 40 times. Now, it’s on sale for less than $40 for a limited time.

Because this power bank is universally compatible with iPhones, Samsung, and Google Pixel, as well as smartwatches, earbuds, and more, it’s the ultimate tech accessory for any road trip or vacation, especially if not everyone has the same devices (but still needs a charge!).

Simultaneously charge up to four devices using its integrated USB-C and three USB-A ports. Because it has fast PD 30W charging, you’ll be able to get your iPhone’s battery life up to 55% in as little as 30 minutes. It even has an LED display to show you the power percentage.

To ensure your device get the juice they need without overdoing it, this power bank comes with plenty of protections and safety measures, including overcharge protection, high-temperature protection, short circuit protection, and more.

Sleek and compact, it’s designed with portability in mind, making it an easy power solution to stow in a carry-on, backpack, or purse. It could come in handy if you’re running errands all afternoon or plan to be out all night!

