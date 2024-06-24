This Apple Pencil can make drawing, writing, and sketching easier for $60

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re an artist, student, or professional who values precision and creativity, having an Apple Pencil paired with your iPad is an indispensable tool. Unfortunately, this handy accessory comes at a steep price point.

Fortunately, you can ditch the Apple Pencil knock-off (no shame, we had one, too!), and get an Apple Pencil at over half off the typical price at Apple — just $59.99. No need to sacrifice quality and precision when you can get the brand-name for less!

How’s this price available? It’s because it’s a new open-box item, which essentially is in new condition but priced lower due to potential customer contact. This one is from the model year 2023 and has the same sleek design and intuitive grip Apple is known for.

Take notes, mark up documents, sketch, and more with the incredible precision of the Apple Pencil. Experience tilt sensitivity for natural control and pixel-perfect accuracy. You’ll also enjoy pressure sensitivity, which allows for varying degrees of line thickness and shading as you apply different pressure levels.

It’s truly made to feel like writing with a pen on paper, especially since its low-latency design means there’s almost no lag between what you do with the pen and what you see on the device!

The Apple Pencil integrates effortlessly with your iPad (make sure yours is compatible), enhancing productivity and creativity. It attaches magnetically for pairing and charging, ensuring it’s always ready when you are. Its intuitive design lets you switch tools with a simple double-tap, keeping your work flowing uninterrupted.

Oh, and the Apple Pencil isn’t just for artists. Its versatility makes it an essential tool for anyone using an iPad for creative, academic, or professional purposes. Whether you’re drafting a contract or taking digital notes in class, the Apple Pencil can enhance your iPad experience in countless ways.

Don’t wait too long to grab this new, open-box Apple Pencil for just $59.99. Act now while supplies last!

