Capture moments instantly with the Kodak Printomatic camera

Looking for a camera that brings a bit of fun and nostalgia back to photography? The Kodak Printomatic Instant Print Camera delivers just that, combining a digital camera with a built-in printer.

Snap a photo, and it’s ready to print on Kodak Zink photo paper without any need for ink cartridges or toners. It’s a straightforward, portable solution for anyone wanting tangible memories in an instant — on sale for $59.99 (reg. $106).

With its 10MP sensor, the Printomatic takes clear, vibrant photos that print right from the camera — the perfect size for keepsakes, journals, or scrapbooks. The camera also features automatic lighting adjustments, so you don’t need to worry about lighting setups or post-editing. Just point, shoot, and print!

The camera has two photo modes, color and black-and-white, for different moods and styles. Each shot is printed on smudge-free, tear-resistant Zink paper, making the photos durable enough to share, display, or even use as stickers. With a rechargeable battery, microSD card compatibility, and easy-to-use controls, this camera is ideal for travel, events, or just adding a creative twist to everyday moments.

Forget uploading, editing, or finding a printer — the Kodak Printomatic makes instant photography easy and fun. If you’re after a camera that captures and prints on the spot, this device is a perfect pick for any photography enthusiast or creative spirit.

For a limited time, get the Kodak Printomatic Instant Print Camera on sale for $59.99.

