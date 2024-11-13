The holiday gift that won’t break your budget: this $60 Lenovo Chromebook

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Thanksgiving is a few short weeks, meaning we’re about to enter the craziest season of the year: the holidays! While the holidays usually spark joy—you probably love decking out your home in seasonal decor—the one not-so-fun aspect of this time of year is the gift shopping you have to do for all your loved ones.

Do you have a student or techie on your list? They might be dreaming of the brand-new Pixel 9 smartphone, but that’s probably not in your budget. Why not surprise them with this insane laptop deal that just rolled in: an 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook that’s been price-dropped by 60%, now only $59.99 (reg. $149) through November 17.

How is it so affordable?

You’re not the only one who was shocked to see this Lenovo Chromebook’s less than $60 price tag. We’ll explain—it’s a refurbished model, arriving in model’s in Grade “A” rating, aka in near-mint condition. It arrives with minimal wear, no scratches on its display, and at least 80% battery health.

While we love our refurbished gear, the only thing we don’t like is how there’s limited inventory. If you want to delight a special someone this holiday season with this laptop, grab one while you can!

Portable, durable, and high-performing

Whether you’re surprising your teen kiddo or treating someone else to a secondary laptop this season, they’re bound to love how compact and lightweight this Chromebook is.

They’ll be able to bring it to and from school, the office, and when they’re traveling. And there’s no need to sweat it if they accidentally leave it in their locker or an Uber—this laptop’s literally less than the cost of a textbook. It’s also designed to withstand daily wear and tear, thanks to its rubber bumpers, reinforced ports and hinges, and drop-resistant build.

Those aren’t the only things your loved one will appreciate about this Lenovo laptop. Check out its other awesome specs:

11.6-inch HD display with anti-glare technology to reduce eye strain

4GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor for smooth multitasking across Microsoft Office, Adobe, etc.

10 hours of battery life for uninterrupted all-day usage

G Suite for Education and access to Google Classroom to enhance online learning.

Cue the tears of joy this holiday season. Treat someone to this near-mint 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook, now just $59.99 while supplies last. This offer ends November 17 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Lenovo 11.6″ 100e Chromebook 2nd Gen (Refurbished)



Only $59.99 at KSAT Deals

StackSocial prices subject to change.