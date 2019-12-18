ROCK ON! 80s rockers MÖTLEY CRÜE, Def Leppard, Poison coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Some of the biggest rockers of the 80s are coming together for a stadium tour and they’ve added a stop in San Antonio.

MÖTLEY CRÜE, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are coming to San Antonio June 21.

San Antonio is one of seven cities added Wednesday to this summer’s “Stadium Tour” which now has 29 stops across the country.

Right now, San Antonio is the first stop on the tour, but more dates could be announced.

Tickets will be available through Live Nation. Pre-sales start Jan. 6.