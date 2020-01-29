Barbie pop-up truck to stop at The Shops at La Cantera for one day only

SAN ANTONIO – A Barbie-themed truck loaded with 90s-themed Barbie merchandise will stop at The Shops at La Cantera on Feb. 8.

The same people behind the wildly successful Hello Kitty Cafe Truck have kicked off a three-year Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour.

The Barbie truck will stop in San Antonio near Barnes & Noble at La Cantera from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 before heading to Plano.

The truck will offer Barbie apparel and accessories priced between $12 and $75, including a limited number of upcycled denim jackets with the Barbie-logo patch.

Other items include:

Distressed, light-washed Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket

Denim dad cap

T-shirts

Logo necklace

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set

Cassette tape wallet

Vinyl iridescent fanny pack

Boombox vinyl iridescent shopper tote

Cosmetic bag

NCLA Barbie + Ken Nail Enamel Set Duo

Decorated cookie set

Purchases must be made by credit card only.

Barbie truck to stop at The Shops at La Cantera on Feb. 8. (Barbie Totally Throwback Tour)

