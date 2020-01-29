Barbie pop-up truck to stop at The Shops at La Cantera for one day only
Truck to offer exclusive merchandise
SAN ANTONIO – A Barbie-themed truck loaded with 90s-themed Barbie merchandise will stop at The Shops at La Cantera on Feb. 8.
The same people behind the wildly successful Hello Kitty Cafe Truck have kicked off a three-year Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour.
The Barbie truck will stop in San Antonio near Barnes & Noble at La Cantera from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 before heading to Plano.
The McNay to host Selena photo exhibit
The truck will offer Barbie apparel and accessories priced between $12 and $75, including a limited number of upcycled denim jackets with the Barbie-logo patch.
Other items include:
- Distressed, light-washed Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket
- Denim dad cap
- T-shirts
- Logo necklace
- Embroidered patch set
- Enamel pin set
- Cassette tape wallet
- Vinyl iridescent fanny pack
- Boombox vinyl iridescent shopper tote
- Cosmetic bag
- NCLA Barbie + Ken Nail Enamel Set Duo
- Decorated cookie set
Purchases must be made by credit card only.
Here’s what to expect when you visit San Antonio-area tulip field
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.