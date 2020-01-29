62ºF

Barbie pop-up truck to stop at The Shops at La Cantera for one day only

Truck to offer exclusive merchandise

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO – A Barbie-themed truck loaded with 90s-themed Barbie merchandise will stop at The Shops at La Cantera on Feb. 8.

The same people behind the wildly successful Hello Kitty Cafe Truck have kicked off a three-year Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour.

The Barbie truck will stop in San Antonio near Barnes & Noble at La Cantera from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 before heading to Plano.

The truck will offer Barbie apparel and accessories priced between $12 and $75, including a limited number of upcycled denim jackets with the Barbie-logo patch.

Other items include:

  • Distressed, light-washed Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket
  • Denim dad cap
  • T-shirts
  • Logo necklace
  • Embroidered patch set
  • Enamel pin set
  • Cassette tape wallet
  • Vinyl iridescent fanny pack
  • Boombox vinyl iridescent shopper tote
  • Cosmetic bag
  • NCLA Barbie + Ken Nail Enamel Set Duo
  • Decorated cookie set

Purchases must be made by credit card only.

Barbie truck to stop at The Shops at La Cantera on Feb. 8. (Barbie Totally Throwback Tour)

