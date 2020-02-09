Billie Eilish Rocks Chanel in Edgy 2020 Oscars Red Carpet Look

A "Lovely" look! Billie Eilish hit the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday and turned heads in her all-Chanel look.

The 18-year-old, who recently racked up four of the biggest GRAMMY Awards, hit the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in a fluffy white Chanel suit with oversized matching pants. The suit featured blinged out broaches with the Chanel logo, lace white gloves with "Chanel" spelled out in black lace, Chanel scrunchies and hair clips, earrings that spelled out Chanel, gold chain Chanel necklaces.

Eilish paired the look with her two-toned neon green and black hair and insanely long black nails with jewelers on the tips.

Speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier about her look on the carpet, Eilish gushed, "I mean, it's just Chanel, man. Gotta give it to them, man. It's everything out here, you know what I'm saying?"

Her brother and producer, Finneas O'Connell, sported head-to-toe Gucci.

The "bad guy" singer is performing at Sunday's show during the In Memoriam segment.

"Honored to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the oscars tonight covering a song i’ve always loved," she tweeted over the weekend.

