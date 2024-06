(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Crews are responding to a reported fire near the Interstate 10 and Foster Road area.

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple crews are responding to a large brush fire on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The brush fire started around 1 p.m. on Sunday near Interstate 10 and North Foster Road.

The fire is located within and outside San Antonio city limits. Bexar County fire resources are also being used to assist SAFD.

No injuries have been reported.