Instagram launches hidden feature for users customize app icon. Here’s how to do it.

For the month of October, Instagram users can customize the social media app’s icon

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: Instagram, Technology, social media
Instagram users can choose a different app icon during October to celebrate the app's birthday.
To celebrate its 10th birthday, Instagram is letting users unlock a hidden feature that allows them to choose what the app’s icon will look like on their home screen.

This feature is available on both Android and iPhones, but users must be using the latest update to access the new icons.

Use the guide below to try it out on your phone, and let us know in the comments if you like this new feature.

How to change your Instagram App icon

1. In the Instagram app, find the three horizontal bars at the top corner of your screen and tap them.

2. Click Settings.

3. Pull down on this page and you’ll start to see some dots and emojis appear on the top of the screen.

How to unlock the hidden App Icon feature on Instagram
4. Keep pulling down until you are redirected to the App Icon page where you can choose from 13 different options.

Icons users can choose from when accessing the hidden feature on Instagram
