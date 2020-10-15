‘Will you accept this vlog?’: ‘The Bachelorette’ is finally back!

SAN ANTONIO – After being indefinitely postponed back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, season 16 of “The Bachelorette” featuring Clare Crawley as the leading lady, is finally airing on ABC.

Filmed inside a “bubble” in Palm Springs, California during the summer, “The Bachelorette” is already promising to be as host Chris Harrison likes to say, “the most dramatic season ever.”

Several entertainment outlets have reported that Crawley falls in love with one of the contestants and quits the show just a few days into filming.

Watch the video above as “Bachelor” super fans and KSAT producers, Joy Presley and Oriana Cervantez, break down the premiere of “The Bachelorette” and tell us their thoughts on the rest of the season.