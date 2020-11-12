San Antonio drive-in announces fall move lineup, appearance from ‘Jason’ actor

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween may be over, but the “chh chh chh ahh ah ah” is still echoing at the Mission Outdoor Theater.

Jason Vorhees, or at least an actor who played him, will be at a meet-and-greet for a double feature of “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives" and “Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan."

CJ Graham, who played the killer in the sixth installment, will be at the drive-in’s special event that starts at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

General admission starts at $43.30 per car, but a premium package with a t-shirt, an autograph from Graham, and seating in row 3 and side sections is $86.60 per car.

A VIP package with seating in the first two rows, a t-shirt and an autograph is $135.31.

Both premium and VIP packages include a free movie ticket for a separate movie showing. Military members can receive a 15% discount.

Additional movies are playing at the Mission Outdoor Theater this weekend. Here’s the lineup so far for November:

Nov. 12: “Scarface”

Nov. 13: “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives” and “Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan"

Nov. 13: “Bridesmaids” and “The Hangover”

Nov. 14: “Wedding Crashers” and “Old School”

Nov. 14: “Big Trouble in Little China”

Nov. 15: “Goodfellas”

The Mission Outdoor Theater opened in September to give locals an outdoor entertainment option during the pandemic.

Fred Reyes, the owner of the Mission Outdoor Theater, previously told KSAT that “there’s a lot going on” at the theater right now as the drive-in concept becomes more and more popular.

Last month, organizers brought in Alex Vincent, who played Andy in the 1988 cult horror flick “Child’s Play."

The theater has two screens that can fit 130 vehicles each. The allowed number of people per party depends on the size of the vehicle.

Masks must be worn outside the vehicle, and bathrooms, handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available at the park. Moviegoers are allowed to bring food, but there will be food trucks for those who don’t.

Mission Outdoor Theatre is located at 8069 Challenger Blvd.