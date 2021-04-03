Rapper DMX hospitalized, in ‘grave condition,’ ABC News reports

DMX, a multiplatinum record-selling artist, is hospitalized, on life support and in “grave condition,” according to a report from ABC News.

The 50-year-old artist, whose name is Earl Simmons, is being treated at a White Plains, New York hospital on Saturday after suffering a heart attack, his attorney Murray Richman told ABC News. Simmons is reportedly in “grave condition.”

“I received the call this morning that he was in the hospital,” Richman told ABC news station, WABC. “He is in grave condition, whatever that means. That’s exactly what I’ve been told.”

According to WABC, Richman has known DMX for over 25 years and last saw him in February.

DMX was recently on tour and was in the middle of making a film, according to ABC News.

