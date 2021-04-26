Barbie pop-up truck to stop at The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – A Barbie-themed truck loaded with 90s-themed Barbie merchandise will stop at The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, May 1.

The Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour will make an appearance at the Shops at La Cantera from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. before heading to Tucson.

The truck will offer Barbie apparel and accessories priced between $12 and $75, including a limited number of collectible Barbie Polaroid cameras and custom airbrushed jackets.

Other items include:

Distressed, light-washed Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket

Denim dad cap

T-shirts

Logo necklace

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set

Cassette tape wallet

Vinyl iridescent fanny pack

Boombox vinyl iridescent shopper tote

Stainless thermal bottle

Cosmetic bag

NCLA Barbie + Ken Nail Enamel Set Duo

Decorated cookie set

Purchases must be made by credit card only.

Guests will be reminded to keep 6-feet apart and are encouraged to wear a face mask.

