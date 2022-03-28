Where you can stream this year’s Oscar-nominated movies

Jessica Chastain, winner of the Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ attends the Governors Ball during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Look, it’s 2022, and there really shouldn’t be an excuse as to why you haven’t seen this year’s Oscar-nominated films -- especially after Sunday night’s ceremony.

Thanks to streaming, you can watch all of this year’s Best Picture nominees on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max or Video On Demand.

It’s obviously gotten easier over the years, with the increase in streaming services producing their own Oscar-worthy movies, but given what the pandemic did to us over the past two years, it’s fantastic that so many of these films are so accessible from home.

And it’s not JUST the Best Picture nominees that you can watch at home.

A lot of the acting categories are movies that aren’t nominated for Best Picture, but luckily for you, a lot of these films are available to stream.

Belfast

Where to stream: Video on Demand -- rent for $5.99 or buy for $19.99

Kenneth Branagh’s ode to the Northern Ireland town is a great movie, and he won Best Original Screenplay. If you’re going to skip any of the movies to watch, maybe choose this one since you can’t stream it yet. Netflix or Hulu will pick it up soon, and then you can watch.

CODA

Where to stream: Apple TV+

The dark horse in this year’s Oscars race pulled through Sunday night with a massive Best Picture win. The film, about a girl who is the only hearing member of her deaf family, has wowed audiences.

Don’t Look Up

Where to stream: Netflix

Chances are, you probably already watched Adam McKay’s political and climate change satire when it was released on Netflix over the holidays. The only thing memorable about the movie now is Amy Schumer roasting it during her monologue.

Drive My Car

Where to watch: HBO Max

This is the only movie nominated for Best Picture that I have yet to see, but that will soon change since it’s on HBO Max now. “Drive my Car” won Best International Film, and it almost won Best Picture.

Dune

Where to watch: HBO Max

This is one of those films in which you’re going to want to try and recreate a movie theater experience in your own home, because “Dune” is so much better in a theater setting. Regardless, you’ll still love watching it at home, and luckily, it’s already back on HBO Max.

King Richard

Where to watch: HBO Max

Just like “Dune,” “King Richard” debuted in theaters and on HBO Max, and it’s already back at the streamer just in time for Will Smith to win Best Actor. If you love sports and feel-good movies, make sure this is one you watch.

Licorice Pizza

Where to watch: Video on Demand -- rent for $5.99 or buy for $19.99

It’s insane that “Licorice Pizza” hasn’t made it to a streaming service yet. However, if there were going to be one movie you’d actually pay money to rent on iTunes or something, make it “Licorice Pizza.” It’s funny, cute, sad and one of Paul Thomas Anderson’s best films.

Nightmare Alley

Where to watch: HBO Max or Hulu

Director Guillermo del Toro got together an all-star cast, featuring Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette and Rooney Mara, for this 1940s New York thriller.

The Power of the Dog

Where to watch: Netflix

This western had a big chance for taking home Best Picture, but it ultimately just ended up being a great night for the film’s director, Jane Campion.

West Side Story

Where to watch: HBO Max or Disney+

I was secretly hoping “West Side Story” would win Best Picture, but maybe I’m just a sucker for a really good musical. Steven Spielberg did the impossible and made one of the most beloved movie musicals even better. At least Ariana DeBose took home an Oscar on Sunday night for her performance in the film.

tick, tick...BOOM!

Where to watch: Netflix

The other great musical that came out last year was “tick, tick...Boom.” It was snubbed from Best Picture, but Andrew Garfield was nominated for Best Actor for his performance.

Being The Ricardos

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

This biopic about Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz earned acting nominations for Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Neither won, but they do put in strong performances as the iconic Hollywood couple.

Spencer

Where to watch: Hulu

Kristen Stewart turned in a career-best performance as Princess Diana in this moody biopic. If you love Princess Di, this should be on your list.

The Lost Daughter

Where to watch: Netflix

Whatever Olivia Colman touches always turns to movie gold. Her second Oscars nomination for “The Lost Daughter” sees her doing something completely different than her first nomination and win for “The Favourite.”

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Where to watch: HBO Max

Jessica Chastain rightfully won Best Actress for her portrayal as evangelical superstar Tammy Faye Baker. Chastain absolutely transforms into Tammy Faye, and it’s so fun to watch.