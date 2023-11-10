Get a backstage look at the National Tour of “Annie”

SAN ANTONIO – The national tour of the beloved musical “Annie” is currently playing at the Majestic Theater.

The classic Broadway tale of an optimistic red-headed orphan will be delighting audiences through Sunday, with multiple performances on Saturday and Sunday.

The Orphans in the North American Tour of ANNIE (Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

KSAT’s Mia Montgomery got exclusive backstage access and talked to the Wardrobe Supervisor about what it takes to put the show on every night. (See her full interview in the video above.)

Tickets for “Annie” start at $55. For box office info, click here.

“Annie” is part of the “North Park Lexus Broadway in San Antonio” series that will also feature shows like “Wicked,” “Frozen,” “Beetlejuice” and “The Book of Mormon.” Click here for more information on all of the Broadway tours coming to San Antonio.