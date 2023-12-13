Avery & Mia meet Timothy the Hippo 🦛

SAN ANTONIO – Mia Montgomery & Avery Everett got to meet Timothy the Hippo and his grandma Uma when they visited the San Antonio Zoo.
Did you know you and a group of up to 5 guests can meet Timmy & Uma too?!
The San Antonio Zoo offers Behind-the-Scenes experiences where you can get up close and personal with the gentle giants.
The interaction costs $39.99 per person and can be booked here.
But if you don’t want to pay to meet them, you can stream KSAT’s exclusive 24/7 Hippo Cam for free here!
See their encounter in the video player above.
RELATED
$10 million donation to San Antonio Zoo will create largest gorilla habitat in the country
San Antonio Zoo announces plans for a rentable overnight lodge in expansion of savanna habitat
Coca‑Cola Holiday Caravan is coming to San Antonio with free Santa photos and goodies. Here’s where