Avery & Mia meet Timothy the Hippo 🦛

SAN ANTONIO – Mia Montgomery & Avery Everett got to meet Timothy the Hippo and his grandma Uma when they visited the San Antonio Zoo.

Did you know you and a group of up to 5 guests can meet Timmy & Uma too?!

Timothy and Uma at San Antonio Zoo (KSAT 2023)

The San Antonio Zoo offers Behind-the-Scenes experiences where you can get up close and personal with the gentle giants.

The interaction costs $39.99 per person and can be booked here.

But if you don’t want to pay to meet them, you can stream KSAT’s exclusive 24/7 Hippo Cam for free here!

Avery Everett feeds Uma the hippo a cantaloupe at San Antonio Zoo (KSAT 2023)

