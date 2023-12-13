63º
Avery & Mia meet Timothy the Hippo 🦛

Here’s how you can meet Timmy & Uma in a special behind-the-scenes zoo tour

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Mia Montgomery & Avery Everett got to meet Timothy the Hippo and his grandma Uma when they visited the San Antonio Zoo.

Did you know you and a group of up to 5 guests can meet Timmy & Uma too?!

Timothy and Uma at San Antonio Zoo (KSAT 2023)

The San Antonio Zoo offers Behind-the-Scenes experiences where you can get up close and personal with the gentle giants.

The interaction costs $39.99 per person and can be booked here.

But if you don’t want to pay to meet them, you can stream KSAT’s exclusive 24/7 Hippo Cam for free here!

See their encounter in the video player above.

Avery Everett feeds Uma the hippo a cantaloupe at San Antonio Zoo (KSAT 2023)

