Experience a 1.3 mile-long drive-thru light exhibit in San Antonio 🎄

San Antonio – Experience a unique Christmas lights display at “Lights Alive!” in Alamo Ranch. The sprawling drive-thru installation features more than a mile of dancing lights, all synchronized to music.

The project started after the Johnsons, a local family, programmed a home light show that grew into the massive undertaking you can experience today that takes months of planning and weeks to install.

Tickets grant admission to the drive-thru light park and the Park & Play Winter Wonderland, which features festive foods, additional experiences like ornament building, pictures with Santa, escape rooms, and a 50-foot tall programmable light tree.

The Winter Wonderland at Lights Alive! San Antonio (KSAT 2023)

Admission per vehicle ranges from $36.95 – $99.99 based on the day. Click here to buy tickets.

Get a preview of “Lights Alive!” in the video player above.

