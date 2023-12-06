Wonder Theatre presents holiday classic ‘Meet Me In St. Louis’

The cast of the Wonder Theatre's production of "Meet Me in St.Louis"

SAN ANTONIO – The Wonder Theatre is closing out the year with the classic musical “Meet Me In St. Louis.”

This show contains theatrical favorites like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “The Trolley Song”.

According to the theater, the show “takes audience members on a musical journey back to the early 1900s, on the brink of the 1904 World’s Fair.”

In addition to the regular shows, the theater will be hosting several special “Community Appreciation Nights”. “Pride Night” will be on Dec. 8, “Military and First Responders Night” will be Dec. 9 and on Dec. 15 the show will be feature live ASL interpreters for “ASL Night”.

Performances are held every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 3 p.m. from now until Dec. 23.

Tickets are $18 for children/students and $32 for adults, but discounts are available for seniors, military, first responders and groups of 10 or more.

Click here to buy tickets.

