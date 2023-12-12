Celebrate New Year’s Eve with these fancy parties, dinners and fireworks in San Antonio

Six Flags Fiesta Texas will have a 360-degree fireworks celebration on New Year's Eve.

SAN ANTONIO – Here comes the boom! New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, meaning several places around San Antonio are planning their big dinners, parties and fireworks celebrations.

Restaurants, bars and theme parks like SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas have announced that they will host events on Dec. 31, which lands on a Sunday.

Some events, like the city’s official party Celebrate SA, are free, but others can cost hundreds of dollars and come with cool perks like a champagne toast and tarot card reading.

Need some options for New Year’s Eve? Here are some dinners and parties taking place around San Antonio: