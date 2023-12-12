Celebrate New Year’s Eve with these fancy parties, dinners and fireworks in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Here comes the boom! New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, meaning several places around San Antonio are planning their big dinners, parties and fireworks celebrations.
Restaurants, bars and theme parks like SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas have announced that they will host events on Dec. 31, which lands on a Sunday.
Some events, like the city’s official party Celebrate SA, are free, but others can cost hundreds of dollars and come with cool perks like a champagne toast and tarot card reading.
Need some options for New Year’s Eve? Here are some dinners and parties taking place around San Antonio:
- Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails: The River Walk bar will host a celebratory dinner from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Dec. 31. There will also be specialty cocktails and a champagne menu. After dinner, guests are encouraged to stay for New Year’s Eve festivities at the bar and lounge. Click here to make a reservation.
- Bar Rojo: The bar’s patio will turn into a black light and neon party for the NYE Leto Go and Glow event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. There will also be a DJ on site. Click here for more information.
- Celebrate SA: The San Antonio Parks Foundation’s celebration will take place at Hemisfair, the River Walk and the streets of downtown. The party will start at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and continue with fireworks at midnight. It is free and open to the public. This year’s theme is “Dancing In The Streets.”
- Hyatt Regency: The River Walk hotel will have an “extravagant” New Year’s Eve party that starts at 10 p.m. in the ballroom. At 10:45 p.m., guests will have access to the rooftop pool, which will have a view of the downtown fireworks at midnight. The party is only open to people 21 and over. Admission is $285 per person, not including fees and tax, and that includes food and drinks.
- Landrace at Thompson San Antonio: The restaurant will serve a four-course, New Orleans-themed menu on New Year’s Eve. The dinner starts at $175 per person. Click here for more information.
- Paesanos on the River Walk: The Italian restaurant will have three seatings at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. Dinner starts at $40 per child or $80 per adult. There will also be boat rides with dinner served at 7 p.m., and that costs $90 per guest. Click here for more information.
- Pat O’Brien’s: Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for this masquerade party, which will also include DJs, champagne toast and live music. Admission is $100 per person, and that includes access to an open bar.
- Moon’s Daughters at Thompson San Antonio: The rooftop party will feature a tattoo artist, a tarot card reader, a photo booth, complimentary drinks, a DJ, and local vendors. General admission ranges from $375 per person to packages between $950 and $2,000. The party starts at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. Click here for more information.
- Rosario’s: The Southtown restaurant and bar will have a rooftop party from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. People can purchase individual tickets, or tables for six or eight people. Tickets range from $125 to $1,050. Tickets also include a champagne toast, party favors and midnight bites.
- SeaWorld San Antonio: A fireworks display will start at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. The fireworks will be viewable from a variety of viewing areas around the park. Click here for more information.
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The amusement park will have a 360-degree fireworks celebration with over 200 launch locations. The celebration is planned for 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. Admission starts at $9.99, but VIP packages are available for $39.99 and $49.99.