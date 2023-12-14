Hallmark Christmas movies: See list, descriptions of premieres for Dec. 14-17

An annual staple of the holiday season continues.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, Hallmark has been premiering its annual slate of movies that captivate many around the country.

The first of 40 movies premiered on Oct. 20, with new movies normally premiering every Thursday on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Hallmark Channel through Dec. 26.

Here are the movies premiering Dec. 14-17. All times are 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT:

Thursday

Title: “Heaven Down Here”

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Phylicia Rashad.

Plot: A waitress that is overwhelmed, a pastor, a hospice nurse and a manager get snowed in together at a local diner just as all are in need of a Christmas miracle.

Friday

Title: “The Secret Gift of Christmas”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Meghan Ory, Christopher Russell.

Plot: With the help of a personal shopper, a recent widower reconnects with his young daughter and finds everything on their wish list, in the process rediscovering the joys of Christmas.

Saturday

Title: “Sealed With A List”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick.

Plot: A festive woman attempts to fulfill her list of abandoned resolutions from last year with the help of a co-worker, but in the process finds love and confidence to chase her dreams.

Sunday

Title: “Friends & Family Christmas”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Humberly Gonzalez, Ali Liebert.

Plot: After getting a surprise visit from her parents and stressed by Christmas events, a photographer asks a lawyer for help by pretending to date. Real feelings then develop.

