Hallmark Christmas movies: See list, descriptions of premieres for Nov. 9-12

An annual staple of the holiday season is back.
With Christmas less than two months away, Hallmark has already started premiering its annual slate of movies that captivate many around the country.
The first of 40 movies premiered on Oct. 20, with new movies premiering every Thursday on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Hallmark Channel through Dec. 26.
Here are the movies premiering Nov. 9-12. All times are 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT
Thursday
Title: “Mystery on Mistletoe Lane”
Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars: Victor Webster, Erica Cerra
Plot: After moving to a new town, a woman and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic home. A historian and local handyman help find the connection.
Friday
Title: “Everything Christmas”
Channel: Hallmark Channel
Stars: Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier, Matt Wells
Plot: Two roommates go on a road trip to a town where Christmas is celebrated year-round. They participate in a town tradition to honor one of the roommates’ late grandmother. They end up meeting two friends, and when plans to enjoy more small-town attractions is altered, the trip is put back on the right path with some Christmas magic.
Saturday
Title: “Christmas Island”
Channel: Hallmark Channel
Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker
Plot: Following a snowstorm that diverts a woman’s first private flight to Christmas Island when it was supposed to go to Switzerland, she partners with an air traffic controller to obtain her dream job as the family’s pilot.
Sunday
Title: “A Heidelberg Holiday”
Channel: Hallmark Channel
Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier
Plot: A woman gets a chance to sell her handmade glass ornaments at a prestigious market in Germany. When there, she meets a local artist who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.