Hallmark Christmas movies: Last premiere is slated for tonight

An annual staple of the holiday season is coming to an end.

With Christmas on Monday, Hallmark has been premiering its annual slate of movies that captivate many around the country.

The first of 40 movies premiered on Oct. 20, with new movies normally premiering every Thursday on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Hallmark Channel.

After nearly two months of premieres, the final new Hallmark Christmas movie will air at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT tonight on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.

The last movie to air will be, “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA,” starring Laura Vandervoort and Benjamin Ayres.

The film is about a woman who adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas, but gets stuck in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania for the holidays due to weather.

With no room to stay at the local inn, the only option for the woman is to stay at the home of the innkeeper’s brother, a bachelor who treats the house like a barn. The woman participates in Christmas events at the local church and learns the value of community, while the innkeeper’s brother gains new motivation.

Since it is the last of the 40 movies to premiere this holiday season, we want to get feedback from you, Hallmark movie fans. Let us know which one was your favorite, and enjoy the reruns that will likely air throughout the remainder of the holiday season!