Shakespeare gets a San Antonio twist with Midsummer Sueño at San Pedro Playhouse

SAN ANTONIO – The San Pedro Playhouse is taking audiences outside for its newest production, “Midsummer Sueño,” an original San Antonio-themed adaptation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The six shows will be performed in a set built into San Pedro Springs Park, right behind the Classic Theater.

This adaptation, written by Paco Farias just for this performance, infuses the original text with modern English and Spanish phrases to make the classic play more accessible to audiences.

“This production weaves together the rich tapestry of Latinx culture and Texan charm, promising a night of laughter, love, and cultural fusion that will leave you spellbound. Join us in celebrating Shakespeare with a Southwest Texas style,” the theater said.

The set of Midsummer Sueño in San Pedro Springs Park (KSAT 2024)

Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the performance, which lasts just under two hours. The theater is also bringing in food trucks and vendors to enhance the experience.

The play runs from April 9 to April 14. The gates open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

General Admission tickets are free for youth and $25 for adults. VIP tickets guarantee a seat closer to the stage and have access to indoor restrooms and a bar. They are $50 for adults, $35 for Seniors/Students/First Responders, and $20 for youth.

For more info on the show and to buy tickets, click here.