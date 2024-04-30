85º
George Lopez returning to San Antonio in August

Lopez will perform at the Frost Bank Center on Aug. 10

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian George Lopez will be returning to the Alamo City this summer.

Lopez will bring his “Alllriiiighhttt, Texas!’ comedy tour to the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, Aug. 10.

According to a news release, the six shows across the Lone Star state this summer will be “even bigger – Texas style.”

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. For exclusive presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Comedy” genre.

The San Antonio stop will mark the 15th anniversary of his HBO stand-up special, “Tall, Dark & Chicano,” which was filmed live on Aug. 8, 2009, at the same venue.

