🍫 Willy Wonka comes to the Wonder Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to enter a land of “Pure Imagination” at the Wonder Theatre with Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

According to the theater, the show “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features an original score but pays homage to the 1971 film. The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory … but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels, and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka’s army of curious Oompa-Loompas.”

The Wonder Theatre's cast of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (KSAT 2024)

Performances are held every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for children/students and $32 for adults, but discounts are available for seniors, military, first responders and groups of 10 or more.

Click here to buy tickets.

