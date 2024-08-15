New theatrical production company opens in San Antonio

Alamo City Stage Company logo and the cast at their first performance

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has a new theatrical production company in town.

The Alamo City Stage Company will be led by Shawn Kjos, the former director of the Harlequin Theater, and will be a division of the nonprofit “Alamo City Arts.”

In a press release, Katie Rodriguez Hall, the Artistic Director of Alamo City Arts, said, “We are thrilled to have Shawn Kjos join Alamo City Arts as the Director of Alamo City Stage Company. His exceptional track record and artistic prowess will be instrumental in expanding our mission’s reach to create outstanding theatrical experiences for our community.”

According to the release, “The Alamo City Stage Company will offer a wide range of performances, from classic plays to musicals, and innovative new works, all aimed at engaging and inspiring audiences of all ages.”

For more information about the organization, visit their pages on Facebook or Instagram.

