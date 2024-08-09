92º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Carver Community Cultural Center announces lineup for 2024-25 season

Performances will begin on Oct. 12

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Madalynn Lambert, News Trainee

Tags: Things To Do, Carver Community Cultural Center, Backstage, East Side, Entertainment
Carver Community Cultural Center Season Announcement (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – The Carver Community Cultural Center announced its lineup for the 2024-2025 season on Thursday.

The center’s lineup includes Grammy Award winners Patti Austin and Ranky Tanky, according to a press release from the Carver.

Recommended Videos

The schedule includes 11 dates with performances from 15 artists.

“At the Carver, we pride ourselves on putting together a season featuring an extraordinary range of talent from renowned entertainers to emerging artists who are already forging innovative paths in their field,” Carver Community Cultural Center executive director Cassandra Parker-Nowicki said in the release.

Carbonlily performs at the 2024-2025 Season announcement at The Carver (KSAT 2024)

The Carver celebrates the diverse cultures of community, nation and the world with an emphasis on African-American heritage, the release said.

Other acts on the schedule include London’s The Kingdom Choir, Lisa Fischer and Chief Adjuah.

Performances will begin on Oct. 12 and conclude on June 6, 2025.

RELATED

Majestic Theatre announces season package for 2024-2025 Broadway season

San Pedro Playhouse, Classic Theatre announce 2024-2025 season

Wonder Theatre announces first season for their new home at Wonderland of the Americas mall

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email

Madalynn Lambert is the News Trainee at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

email

Recommended Videos