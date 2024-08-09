Carver Community Cultural Center announces lineup for 2024-25 season

SAN ANTONIO – The Carver Community Cultural Center announced its lineup for the 2024-2025 season on Thursday.

The center’s lineup includes Grammy Award winners Patti Austin and Ranky Tanky, according to a press release from the Carver.

The schedule includes 11 dates with performances from 15 artists.

“At the Carver, we pride ourselves on putting together a season featuring an extraordinary range of talent from renowned entertainers to emerging artists who are already forging innovative paths in their field,” Carver Community Cultural Center executive director Cassandra Parker-Nowicki said in the release.

Carbonlily performs at the 2024-2025 Season announcement at The Carver (KSAT 2024)

The Carver celebrates the diverse cultures of community, nation and the world with an emphasis on African-American heritage, the release said.

Other acts on the schedule include London’s The Kingdom Choir, Lisa Fischer and Chief Adjuah.

Performances will begin on Oct. 12 and conclude on June 6, 2025.

