Legendary musician Jim Messina to perform at The Tobin Center in September

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary musician and producer Jim Messina is coming to San Antonio in September.

Messina is scheduled to perform at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

His legacy of music spans five decades, including three super groups, a vibrant solo career, and scores of producing and engineering credits.

Messina is well known for playing in bands such as Buffalo Springfield and Poco.

In 1970, he and Kenny Loggins formed the duo of Loggins & Messina, releasing eight hit albums and plenty of hit songs, including “Danny’s Song” and “Your Mama Don’t Dance.”

Presale tickets are now available for Tobin Center Members.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 23 and can be purchased online, via phone at 210-223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office at 100 Auditorium Circle. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $59.50 and Meet & Greet packages are available.