It’s time to dance as ‘The Prom’ hits the Wonder Theatre stage

SAN ANTONIO – The Wonder Theatre is bringing the Broadway musical “The Prom” to San Antonio for a four-week run.

The musical centers on “four fading Broadway stars lamenting their days of fame as they travel to a conservative town in Indiana to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to the high school prom,” according to a news release.

The musical is based on actual events that took place in 2010 in Itawamba County, Mississippi.

“The world has changed since I was in high school, and I would have never thought that taking a boy to prom would have been an option. Today’s youth have it better than we had it, but it’s still not an easy road for them,” director Chris Rodriguez said.

Wonder Theatre's cast of "The Prom" (KSAT 2024)

The theater is offering special community nights for this production: Student/Educator Night: Oct. 5 ($12 tickets with discount code ‘DANCESCHOOL’); ASL Night: Oct. 11; Military & First Responders Night: Oct. 12; Pride Night: Oct. 25.

For more info about this show or to buy tickets, click here.

