Wonder Theatre announces 2025 season

Theater will produce 5 main-stage shows

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

SAN ANTONIO – The Wonder Theatre has announced the five main stage shows for its new season.

The second season of shows at the theater’s new home at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall will kick off with the Dolly Parton show “9 to 5: The Musical.”

This season will also include “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which tells the story of Carole King’s life; “Sister Act,” based on the hit comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg; and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” a classical musical from Stephen Sondheim.

A final production in the lineup is a yet-to-be-announced holiday show.

The Wonder Theatre renovated two of the old Santikos Bijou movie theatre spaces and moved its operations and the Wonder Theatre Academy to Balcones Heights earlier this year.

