2 San Antonio Theater foundations joining forces for special performances

SAN ANTONIO – Two local performing arts companies are partnering to bring “exceptional theatrical experiences” to San Antonio audiences.

Starting next year, the San Antonio Broadway Theatre and the Majestic Empire Foundation will work together to produce two productions a season featuring local talent and guest performers from Broadway. All performances will be held at the historic Charline McCombs Empire Theatre stage.

Lauren Cosio Kotkowski, Founder and Executive Director of San Antonio Broadway Theatre, told KSAT, “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to bring top-tier theatrical performances to our community and provide invaluable opportunities for young performers.”

The first production of this partnership will be the musical “School of Rock,” based on the comedy starring Jack Black, which will be performed from Jan. 17 to 19, 2025.

For more information on the Majestic Empire Foundation, click here, and for more information on the San Antonio Broadway Theatre, click here.