Spacecon San Antonio launches at Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Spacecon San Antonio is launching this Friday at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls with stars from Star Wars, Star Trek, and the Marvel franchise.

The new intergalactic pop culture event will feature a lineup of stars like Josh Brolin, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and Rosario Dawson.

“Other featured guests include Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, William Shatner, Brent Spiner, amongst others,” a news release said.

Spacecon will have a Halloween celebration with a “Trek or Treat” giveaway, as well as panel discussions, photo opportunities, comic illustrators, cosplay competitions and other activities for the family.

The convention will be held Oct. 25-27 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls at 3201 E. Houston St. at the following times:

Friday - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fans can buy passes now here.