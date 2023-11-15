‘Star Wars’ and ‘Ant-Man’ actors coming to San Antonio for sci-fi comic-con

Left: Hayden Christensen speaks on stage at the celebrity talk event during Tokyo Comic Con 2022 at Makuhari Messe on November 27, 2022 in Chiba, Japan. Right: Michael Pena attends the European Premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man" at Odeon Leicester Square on July 8, 2015 in London, England.

SAN ANTONIO – Spacecon San Antonio has announced the first celebrity guests for its October 2024 event.

Spacecon is bringing in Hayden Christensen from “Star Wars” and “Jumper,” and Michael Peña from “Ant-Man,” “A Million Miles Away” and “CHIPs.”

A Facebook announcement from Tuesday said Spacecon is Peña’s first announced comic-con ever.

The event is put on by the planners behind Superhero Comic Con and Car Show. More celebrities will be announced in the next month, organizers said.

The convention will be held Oct. 25-27 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls.

Fans can buy general admission and VIP passes now, but tickets for autograph sessions and photo opportunities go on sale at noon on Friday.

Single-day tickets for children are $15, and single-day tickets for adults range from $69-$89. A three-day multi-pass is $175, and a VIP pass is $299.

For a limited time, fans can use code SPACE20 for 20% off admission. Click here for more information.

The Superhero Comic Con is still scheduled to take place at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls from June 20-23, 2024.