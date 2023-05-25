‘Game of Thrones’ Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke to appear at San Antonio comic con

In this image released by HBO, Emilia Clarke portrays Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from "Game of Thrones." In the hands of Emilia Clarke, Dany went from a young girl sold into marriage into a fierce, stately queen. She ruled multiple cities, freed thousands of slaves, build powerful armies and, finally, sat on the Iron Throne, if only briefly. Dany stunned when she hatched three dragons and saved Jon Snow from the Night Kings army, prompting many Halloween costumes. But good and evil were often blurred as this fearsome woman went on the march. (HBO via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Actress Emilia Clark, who played Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones,” will be at the San Antonio 2023 Superhero Comic Con and Car Show, set for early July.

She will join actor Kit Harington, who played John Snow, who is also set to appear.

Their appearance together will be the first time both are at the same comic con in North America.

Clarke will appear for two days, on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at the Freeman Expo Halls. Herrington is also set to be there on July 7 and 8.

Actress Emilia Clarke, Actor Kit Harington will be together for first time at a comic con in North America

A press release said Clarke will soon be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her much-anticipated role in the upcoming miniseries “Secret Invasion” on Disney+, which premieres June 21.

Clarke has also been in several notable films, including “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, “Me Before You”, and “Terminator Genisys.”

She joins an all-star lineup of celebrity guests, including Elizabeth Olsen, Brie Larson, Kit Harington, Hailee Steinfeld, Katee Sackhoff, Ming-Na Wen and Spurs legend Tony Parker. Andrew Garfield, who played Peter Parker in three “Spider-Man” movies, is also signed on to appear.

The Superhero Comic Con & Car Show will feature notable celebrity appearances, photo and autograph opportunities, celebrity panel discussions, world-wide known comic illustrators and artists, cosplay competitions, a free play arcade, pop culture vendors and the Hollywood Car Show with over 45 legendary vehicles from notable films and television shows.

